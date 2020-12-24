PPP announces candidates for by-election on 3 Sindh seats

PPP has named Ameer Ali Shah, Jam Shabbir Ali and Yousuf Baloch as candidates for the by-election on three seats in Sindh. Polling will take place on February 16.

Shah will contest on PS-52 Umerkot, Ali on PS-43 Sanghar and Baloch on PS-88 Malir, Karachi.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has given candidates until December 28 to file their nomination papers. Scrutiny of the documents will be completed by January 4, and candidates will be able to challenge the decision by January 8.

The final list will be released by January 16 and election symbols will be allocated to candidates by January 17.

The seats were left vacant when MPs Murtaza Baloch, Jam Madad Ali and Fazal Agha died of the coronavirus.