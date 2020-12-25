Friday, December 25, 2020  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Establishment could be behind Shehbaz, Durrani meeting: Warraich

'Opposition will resign when it's in position to topple govt'

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Senior journalist and analyst Suhail Warraich said Friday that Muhammad Ali Durrani’s meeting with PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif inside the Kot Lakhpat prison should be watched carefully because some powers within the establishment could be behind it.

“Durrani is a very old political character,” Warraich told SAMAA TV. “He understand Pakistan's establishment and has also remained close to it.”

“I think his every move should be watched carefully because there might be a role of some powers within establishment behind it.”

Durrani, a senior leader of the PML-F, met Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday and delivered the PML-N leader an important message from his party chief Sibghatullah Shah Rashidi.

Durrani, according to Dawn Newspaper, had asked Sharif to play his role in stopping the opposition lawmakers from resigning from the assemblies.

He warned Sharif that the opposition’s resignations from the assemblies could “wrap up” the democratic system.

"There is a need to initiate a grand dialogue among the national institutions and politicians, make the parliament functional,” Dawn quoted Durrani as saying after the meeting.

On Friday, Durrani told SAMAA TV that some “unfelt characters” are working behind the scenes to defuse tensions between the government and the opposition parties.

“Right now, politicians are looking in each other’s' eyes and they ready for a war,” said the PML-F leader in an interview with SAMAA TV. “Such environment cannot be fixed in a day.”

Durrani said it can also be fixed through an “unfelt” and “sincere” initiative.

He didn’t, however, reveal the identities of “unfelt characters” and said they are not in politics but could be from the establishment or judiciary.

Will the opposition lawmakers resign from the assemblies?

Warraich, the analyst, told SAMAA TV that the opposition parties will resign from assemblies when they believe their resignations will bring down the government.

Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of the opposition parties, has announced that the opposition’s lawmakers will resign from the national and provincial assemblies by January 31 and they will hold a long march in Islamabad in the first week of February.

“A party resigns (from the assemblies) when it is sure that the system will collapse because of their resignations,” said the analyst. “The PPP or the PML-N will tender resignations when they believe that the new elections will be held after their resignations.”

The opposition parties will march towards Islamabad when they will be in a position to create chaos.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Nawaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Suhail Warraich, Grand National Dialogue, Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.