Establishment could be behind Shehbaz, Durrani meeting: Warraich

'Opposition will resign when it's in position to topple govt'

“Durrani is a very old political character,” Warraich told SAMAA TV. “He understand Pakistan's establishment and has also remained close to it.”

“I think his every move should be watched carefully because there might be a role of some powers within establishment behind it.”

Durrani, a senior leader of the PML-F, met Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday and delivered the PML-N leader an important message from his party chief Sibghatullah Shah Rashidi.

Durrani, according to, had asked Sharif to play his role in stopping the opposition lawmakers from resigning from the assemblies.

He warned Sharif that the opposition’s resignations from the assemblies could “wrap up” the democratic system.

"There is a need to initiate a grand dialogue among the national institutions and politicians, make the parliament functional,” Dawn quoted Durrani as saying after the meeting.

On Friday, DurraniSAMAA TV that some “unfelt characters” are working behind the scenes to defuse tensions between the government and the opposition parties.

“Right now, politicians are looking in each other’s' eyes and they ready for a war,” said the PML-F leader in an interview with SAMAA TV. “Such environment cannot be fixed in a day.”

Durrani said it can also be fixed through an “unfelt” and “sincere” initiative.

He didn’t, however, reveal the identities of “unfelt characters” and said they are not in politics but could be from the establishment or judiciary.

Will the opposition lawmakers resign from the assemblies?

Warraich, the analyst, told SAMAA TV that the opposition parties will resign from assemblies when they believe their resignations will bring down the government.

Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of the opposition parties, has announced that the opposition’s lawmakers will resign from the national and provincial assemblies by January 31 and they will hold a long march in Islamabad in the first week of February.

“A party resigns (from the assemblies) when it is sure that the system will collapse because of their resignations,” said the analyst. “The PPP or the PML-N will tender resignations when they believe that the new elections will be held after their resignations.”

The opposition parties will march towards Islamabad when they will be in a position to create chaos.