Friday, December 18, 2020  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Police recover newborn abducted from Peshawar hospital

Suspects confess to the crime

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Police recover newborn abducted from Peshawar hospital

Photo: File

The Peshawar police recovered a newborn who was abducted from the Hayatabad Medical Complex on Wednesday, the police said.

The suspects, Humayun, Misma, Naimatullah, Asmatullah, Zubaidullah Obaidullah and Hameed Hayat, have been arrested.

According to the police, the newborn was kidnapped from the hospital’s gynae ward. “The child’s parents had filed a missing person complaint at the Hayatabad police station on December 16,” operations SSP Mansoor Aman said.

The newborn has been safely handed back to her parents.

The suspects confessed that they committed the crime as they didn’t have a child of their own, Aman revealed.

“The child was recovered within 24 hours of the crime,” he said, adding that the investigations were aided by scientific tools.

A case has been registered.

