Police investigate French woman’s death in Hafizabad

Her husband says she died after falling off the stairs

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Hafizabad police are investigating the death of a French woman who married a Pakistani man two years ago.

The woman, identified as Khaula Ashraf, had come to Pakistan two years ago and married Saleem, Saddar police station SHO said. The two met on social media.

Saleem claimed Wednesday that she died after falling off the stairs in their residence in Hafizabad city. They were living in the Canal Gardens housing scheme.

The police have, however, sent her body for an autopsy.

