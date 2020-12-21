Monday, December 21, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1442
PM’s Banigala property constructed illegally, says PML-N’s Zubair

PM recently regularised his property

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

Senior PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for regularising the plan for his Banigala residence in 2020, 18 years after it was constructed.

He said this on the SAMAA TV show Nadeem Malik Live.

The Capital Development Authority said Sunday that the residence has been regularised. Imran Khan also faced a case in the Supreme Court, which had asked him to submit documents related to legality of the construction. Then-chief justice Saqib Nisar had asked him to regularise his property.

Zubair said in the show today that Imran Khan is the “champion of land mafia”, asking why would he regularise his property when alleged encroachments by poor people were removed in the country. “Houses of the poor have been destroyed,” he said.

PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan, who was also on the show, said that the area did not come under the CDA then. Zubair then asked him what was the authority at that time, but Ali Khan failed to provide an answer.

“Who was the authority, tell us. [Even] if there was no authority, did Imran Khan just construct a house on his own,” Zubair asked.

