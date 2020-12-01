Tuesday, December 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza seek extension in parole

They were released on five-day parole last week

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza seek extension in parole

Photo: File

PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz have requested the Punjab Home Department to extend their parole.

The leaders were released on five-day parole last week so that they could attend the funeral of Shehbaz’s mother, Begun Shamim Akhter. She had been ill for a while and was seeking medical treatment in London.

On Saturday, Shehbaz, his family, and other PML-N leader offered Begun Shamim’s funeral prayers at Jati Umra.

As per the orders, the parole was to end on December 1, but the leaders have requested the government to extend it citing that people from all over the country are visiting them for condolences and prayers.

Shehbaz and his son had been imprisoned at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in different corruption cases.

On the other hand, an accountability court adjourned the hearing in the Ramazan Sugar Mills case against Shehbaz and Hamza till December 7.

The leaders had sent a request to excuse them from appearing in court on Tuesday. They have been accused of making a drain around the Hamza-owned Chiniot mills using funds from the national treasury.

Shehbaz and his son are being investigated in other corruption cases by NAB including the Saaf Paani Company case, Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam case, money laundering, and owning more assets than known sources of income.

