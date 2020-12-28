Monday, December 28, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1442
PML-N’s Adil Shah elected Islamabad mayor

He defeated PTI's Malik Sajjad

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PML-N's Adil Shah elected Islamabad mayor

Photo: Online

PML-N member Adil Shah has been elected as the Islamabad mayor with 43 votes. He defeated PTI’s Malik Sajjad, who secured 26 votes.

Independent candidate Azhar Mehmood was also in the run.

The polling took place on Monday. The seat fell vacant after PML-N’s Sheikh Ansar Aziz resigned in October, four months prior to completing his five-year tenure.

Adil Shah’s tenure will end in March 2021.

Out of the 73 union council chairpersons in Islamabad, 60 cast their votes in the election.

Shah told the media that he plans to carry out the maximum number of development projects in the three months.

Islamabad
 
