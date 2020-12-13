Sunday, December 13, 2020  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

PML-N supporters injured in five-car crash on Peshawar motorway

Cars were traveling to Lahore for PDM rally

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Multiple PML-N workers were injured after five cars on the Peshawar-Lahore motorway crashed into each other Sunday afternoon.

The cars were traveling to Lahore for the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally at Minar-e-Pakistan scheduled today.

According to rescue officials, five cars crashed into each other on the motorway after which one of the cars overturned. The injured people were immediately moved to a hospital.

"The accident took place on the Charsadda-Mardan road," a motorway police officer said.

