PML-N submits resolution in Punjab Assembly to make Lahore trash-free

A PML-N MPA has submitted has a resolution in the Punjab Assembly seeking to make Lahore trash-free.

PML-N’s Sumera Komal said Lahore has become a garbage bin over the years. There are piles of garbage on major roads and highways.

The resolution said that the city produces thousands of tonnes of trash and there is no one to pick it up.

Shehbaz Sharif’s city is being treated like an orphan now, the resolution added. The current government is punishing Lahore for not voting for it, it claimed.