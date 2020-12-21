Monday, December 21, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PML-N Senator Kulsoom Parveen dies of cardiac arrest

She recently recovered from the coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
PML-N Senator Kulsoom Parveen dies of cardiac arrest
Listen
PML-N Senator Kulsoom Parveen died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Islamabad on Monday. She was 65 years old. She had even contracted covid-19 on November 27 but had recovered from it, according to her hospital reports. The senator was seeking treatment at the All Medical Centre in Islamabad. Her funeral prayers will be offered in Quetta. Parveen, who has been a member of the Senate since 2003, completed her Bachelors from the Balochistan University and did her Masters in History. In 2003, she became a part of the senate on a PML-Q’s reserved seat. In 2009, she contested the elections as an independent candidate. In January 2015, she left BNP and resigned from her seat to join the PML-N.
FaceBook WhatsApp
kulsoom parveen PML-N

PML-N Senator Kulsoom Parveen died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Islamabad on Monday. She was 65 years old.

She had even contracted covid-19 on November 27 but had recovered from it, according to her hospital reports. The senator was seeking treatment at the All Medical Centre in Islamabad.

Her funeral prayers will be offered in Quetta.

Parveen, who has been a member of the Senate since 2003, completed her Bachelors from the Balochistan University and did her Masters in History.

In 2003, she became a part of the senate on a PML-Q’s reserved seat. In 2009, she contested the elections as an independent candidate. In January 2015, she left BNP and resigned from her seat to join the PML-N.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
covid-19, pakistan coronavirus update 2020, pakistan coronaviurs, pml-n senator kulsoom parveen
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Today's outlook: World braces for 2020's last solar eclipse
Today’s outlook: World braces for 2020’s last solar eclipse
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.