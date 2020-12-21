PML-N Senator Kulsoom Parveen dies of cardiac arrest

PML-N Senator Kulsoom Parveen died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Islamabad on Monday. She was 65 years old.

She had even contracted covid-19 on November 27 but had recovered from it, according to her hospital reports. The senator was seeking treatment at the All Medical Centre in Islamabad.

Her funeral prayers will be offered in Quetta.

Parveen, who has been a member of the Senate since 2003, completed her Bachelors from the Balochistan University and did her Masters in History.

In 2003, she became a part of the senate on a PML-Q’s reserved seat. In 2009, she contested the elections as an independent candidate. In January 2015, she left BNP and resigned from her seat to join the PML-N.