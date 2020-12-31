PML-N MNA’s resignations declared ‘fake’

The speaker of the National Assembly has declared the resignations of PML-N MNAs Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Muhammad Sajjad Awan fake.

Speaker Asad Qaiser chaired a meeting with legal experts and sought their advice on the matter.

A written verdict will be issued later today.

The MNAs had reportedly resigned and sent their resignation letters to the National Assembly speaker on December 14. They later denied writing the letters as part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s call for anti-government protests.

Qaiser had decided to launch an inquiry to conduct a forensic audit of the resignations.

The PPP, PML-N, and JUI-F along with other opposition parties instructed their MNAs and MPAs to resign as part of their countrywide protest against the PTI government. It was decided that the resignations will be submitted to the central executive committees of the respective parties who would then submit them to assembly speakers.