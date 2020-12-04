PM Khan ensures protection of forests in Gilgit-Baltistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the timber mafia in Gilgit-Baltistan and vowed to protect the forests in the region.

In a briefing on Thursday, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said the timber mafia and all others found in involved in cutting trees in depleting forests in the region will be punished.

“The premier is monitoring the matter himself,” he said, pointing out that action against violators will be taken under the Forests Act.

Aslam said a project against tinder mafia and to protect green cover in the country has been launched. “As we grow more trees with the Billion Tree Tsunami Project, the need to protect trees increases.”

The adviser remarked that expanding green cover in the country was imperative to curb the effects of global warming and climate change.

“We [the government] have decided to preserve trees dating back hundreds of years and will call them our heritage.”

Aslam said tree plantation was not only the government’s job but the whole nation’s and encouraged residents to plant trees. Excessive plantation is very important for the country to tackle climate change and water shortage, he added.

Illegal constructions at Margalla National Park

The Ministry of Climate Change has taken notice of illegal constructions at Islamabad’s Margalla National Park. The chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board has written a letter to the Capital Development Authority on the matter.

“Illegal construction is under way at Trail 3 of the park,” the board’s chairperson Rana Saeed Khan said. “We have sent a team to oversee the matter and stop the construction,” he added.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had ordered all illegal constructions on Margalla Hills to be halted in a case of the protection of the hills.

The orders are applicable to the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa too as a portion of the hills fall within their jurisdictions.

The Margalla Hills National Park is public property and any commercial activity on its land is banned.