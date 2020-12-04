Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PM Khan ensures protection of forests in Gilgit-Baltistan

Takes notice of timber mafia

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
PM Khan ensures protection of forests in Gilgit-Baltistan

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the timber mafia in Gilgit-Baltistan and vowed to protect the forests in the region.

In a briefing on Thursday, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said the timber mafia and all others found in involved in cutting trees in depleting forests in the region will be punished.

“The premier is monitoring the matter himself,” he said, pointing out that action against violators will be taken under the Forests Act.

Aslam said a project against tinder mafia and to protect green cover in the country has been launched. “As we grow more trees with the Billion Tree Tsunami Project, the need to protect trees increases.”

The adviser remarked that expanding green cover in the country was imperative to curb the effects of global warming and climate change.

“We [the government] have decided to preserve trees dating back hundreds of years and will call them our heritage.”

Aslam said tree plantation was not only the government’s job but the whole nation’s and encouraged residents to plant trees. Excessive plantation is very important for the country to tackle climate change and water shortage, he added.

Illegal constructions at Margalla National Park

The Ministry of Climate Change has taken notice of illegal constructions at Islamabad’s Margalla National Park. The chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board has written a letter to the Capital Development Authority on the matter.

“Illegal construction is under way at Trail 3 of the park,” the board’s chairperson Rana Saeed Khan said. “We have sent a team to oversee the matter and stop the construction,” he added.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had ordered all illegal constructions on Margalla Hills to be halted in a case of the protection of the hills.

The orders are applicable to the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa too as a portion of the hills fall within their jurisdictions.

The Margalla Hills National Park is public property and any commercial activity on its land is banned.

FaceBook WhatsApp
forests gilgit-baltistan Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
forests of gilgit baltistan, gilgit baltistan trees, prime minister imran khan, malik amin aslam, timber mafia, margalla national park
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
2020's last lunar eclipse today
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
'Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021'
‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Karachi records coldest November day in 10 years
Karachi records coldest November day in 10 years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.