Monday, December 21, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

When PM Imran Khan was just out of diapers

He shared a photo of his childhood on Instagram

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
When PM Imran Khan was just out of diapers

Collage: SAMAA Digital

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken his Instagram followers back to his childhood days by sharing a photo of himself barely out of diapers.

In the photo, a three-year-old Khan is pictured with two of his sisters, father Ikramullah Khan Niazi, and mother Shaukat Khanum, who later passed away from cancer, leading to his inspiration to start the hospitals in her name.

Khan is the only brother to four sisters. He did not, however, name the ones in the picture. Their names are Aleema, Uzma, Rubina and Rani.

The family was well-to-do Pashtuns in Lahore and Imran Khan went to elite schools in Pakistan and the UK: Royal Grammar School in Worcester and Aitchison College in Lahore. The family had other big cricketing names, including two of his cousins, Javed Burki and Majid Khan, who both served as captains of the Pakistani team. Imran Khan went on to read philosophy, politics, and economics at Oxford.

From 1995 to 2004, Imran Khan was married to Jemima Goldsmith with whom he has two sons, Sulaiman Isa and Kasim. They divorced in 2004. Imran Khan was briefly married in 2015 to Reham Khan and in 2018 he married Bushra Maneka.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Imran Khan photo, Imran Khan social media, Imran Khan pm, Imran Khan instagram, Imran Khan childhoof pic, Imran Khan family, Imran Khan parents, Imran Khan shaukat khanum,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Today's outlook: World braces for 2020's last solar eclipse
Today’s outlook: World braces for 2020’s last solar eclipse
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.