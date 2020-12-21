When PM Imran Khan was just out of diapers

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken his Instagram followers back to his childhood days by sharing a photo of himself barely out of diapers.

In the photo, a three-year-old Khan is pictured with two of his sisters, father Ikramullah Khan Niazi, and mother Shaukat Khanum, who later passed away from cancer, leading to his inspiration to start the hospitals in her name.

Khan is the only brother to four sisters. He did not, however, name the ones in the picture. Their names are Aleema, Uzma, Rubina and Rani.

The family was well-to-do Pashtuns in Lahore and Imran Khan went to elite schools in Pakistan and the UK: Royal Grammar School in Worcester and Aitchison College in Lahore. The family had other big cricketing names, including two of his cousins, Javed Burki and Majid Khan, who both served as captains of the Pakistani team. Imran Khan went on to read philosophy, politics, and economics at Oxford.

From 1995 to 2004, Imran Khan was married to Jemima Goldsmith with whom he has two sons, Sulaiman Isa and Kasim. They divorced in 2004. Imran Khan was briefly married in 2015 to Reham Khan and in 2018 he married Bushra Maneka.