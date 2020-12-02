PIA to lease eight new planes by end of 2021

National flag carrier PIA has decided to lease eight new airplanes for six years.

It has issued advertisements for the dry lease of the new planes. A dry lease is when an aircraft is leased without crew or ground staff.

The planes PIA is looking to lease are narrow bodies ones, Airbus A3230s and Boeing 737s.

Six planes will be returned as their leases are up.

PIA CEO Arshad Malik has approved the plan under which the new planes will be procured by December 2021.

The planes will be able to seat over 170 passengers.