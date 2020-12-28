Monday, December 28, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1442
PIA to bring back Pakistanis stuck in Saudi Arabia

Permission for one-way flights given

Posted: Dec 28, 2020
PIA to bring back Pakistanis stuck in Saudi Arabia

Photo: AFP

PIA Saudi Arabia

PIA will begin flight operations to Saudi Arabia to bring back Pakistanis stuck in the Kingdom.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the airline has been given permission for one-way flights. “Flights leaving from Pakistan will carry cargo and will bring back passengers from Saudi Arabia.”

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia suspended all international flights over concerns of a new strain of the novel coronavirus.

According to its new virus guidelines, the ban applies on passengers entering the Kingdom through both land and sea. The ban is expected to be extended by another week.

Following this, PIA was sending cargo flights to the Kingdom to prevent exports from being affected. The decision was taken on the orders of the federal government.

The airline has already begun cargo flights to and from China.

 
