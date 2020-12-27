Sunday, December 27, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600

New flights being operated this winter

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600

Photo: AFP

Listen
PIA has special flights this winter and even more special fares. It is operating 21 new domestic flights this season between Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and has reduced its fares. One-way flights now cost Rs7,800 and return tickets cost Rs15,600. The airline earlier reduced fares from Islamabad to Gilgit and Skardu to as low as Rs6,915. “The reduction in airfare is to promote tourism across the country, especially to the northern areas,” the airline’s spokesperson had said. He said the company will ensure that all coronavirus SOPs are followed during the flight. Earlier this month, the airline had reduced its domestic fares by 30%. People travelling from Karachi, Quetta, Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar were able to travel between these cities on a one-way minimum fare of Rs8,500 and a round-trip minimum fare of Rs17,000. The deduction was made to facilitate people travelling home for holidays. The national flag carrier also decided to lease eight new airplanes for six years. It has issued advertisements for the dry lease of the new planes. A dry lease is when an aircraft is leased without crew or ground staff. The planes PIA is looking to lease are narrow bodies ones, Airbus A3230s and Boeing 737s. Six planes will be returned as their leases are up. PIA CEO Arshad Malik has approved the plan under which the new planes will be procured by December 2021. The planes will be able to seat over 170 passengers.
FaceBook WhatsApp
PIA

PIA has special flights this winter and even more special fares.

It is operating 21 new domestic flights this season between Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and has reduced its fares.

One-way flights now cost Rs7,800 and return tickets cost Rs15,600.

The airline earlier reduced fares from Islamabad to Gilgit and Skardu to as low as Rs6,915. “The reduction in airfare is to promote tourism across the country, especially to the northern areas,” the airline’s spokesperson had said.

He said the company will ensure that all coronavirus SOPs are followed during the flight.

Earlier this month, the airline had reduced its domestic fares by 30%. People travelling from Karachi, Quetta, Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar were able to travel between these cities on a one-way minimum fare of Rs8,500 and a round-trip minimum fare of Rs17,000.

The deduction was made to facilitate people travelling home for holidays.

The national flag carrier also decided to lease eight new airplanes for six years.

It has issued advertisements for the dry lease of the new planes. A dry lease is when an aircraft is leased without crew or ground staff.

The planes PIA is looking to lease are narrow bodies ones, Airbus A3230s and Boeing 737s.

Six planes will be returned as their leases are up.

PIA CEO Arshad Malik has approved the plan under which the new planes will be procured by December 2021.

The planes will be able to seat over 170 passengers.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.