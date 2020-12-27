PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600

PIA has special flights this winter and even more special fares.

It is operating 21 new domestic flights this season between Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and has reduced its fares.

One-way flights now cost Rs7,800 and return tickets cost Rs15,600.

The airline earlier reduced fares from Islamabad to Gilgit and Skardu to as low as Rs6,915. “The reduction in airfare is to promote tourism across the country, especially to the northern areas,” the airline’s spokesperson had said.

He said the company will ensure that all coronavirus SOPs are followed during the flight.

Earlier this month, the airline had reduced its domestic fares by 30%. People travelling from Karachi, Quetta, Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar were able to travel between these cities on a one-way minimum fare of Rs8,500 and a round-trip minimum fare of Rs17,000.

The deduction was made to facilitate people travelling home for holidays.

The national flag carrier also decided to lease eight new airplanes for six years.

It has issued advertisements for the dry lease of the new planes. A dry lease is when an aircraft is leased without crew or ground staff.

The planes PIA is looking to lease are narrow bodies ones, Airbus A3230s and Boeing 737s.

Six planes will be returned as their leases are up.

PIA CEO Arshad Malik has approved the plan under which the new planes will be procured by December 2021.

The planes will be able to seat over 170 passengers.