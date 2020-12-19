Saturday, December 19, 2020  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1442
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu

Fares as low as Rs6,915

Posted: Dec 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu

If you are planning to head up north this snow season, the Pakistan International Airline has an exciting offer for you. The airline has reduced its fares from Islamabad to Gilgit and Skardu as low as Rs6,915. "The reduction in airfare is to promote tourism across the country, especially to the northern areas," the airline's spokesperson said. He added that the company will ensure that all coronavirus SOPs are followed during the flight. Earlier this month, the airline had reduced its domestic fares by 30%. People travelling from Karachi, Quetta, Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar can travel between these cities on a one-way minimum fare of Rs8,500 and a round-trip minimum fare of Rs17,000. The deduction was made to facilitate people travelling home for holidays.
