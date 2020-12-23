PIA announces cargo flights to Saudi Arabia

The Pakistan International Airline has announced the operation of cargo flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to the airline’s spokesperson, the decision was taken on orders of the federal government to increase exports. “PIA has already begun cargo flights to and from China.”

Exports have been getting affected due to a ban on passenger flights. “Pakistan sends Saudi Arabia fruits, meat and vegetables,” he added.

Earlier this week, multiple countries including Saudi Arabia suspended international flights after a new strain of the coronavirus was discovered in UK.

According to its new virus guidelines, the ban applies on passengers entering the Kingdom through land and sea as well. The ban is expected to be extended by another week.

In the last few months, Europe has been ranked as one of the most high-risk COVID-19 countries.