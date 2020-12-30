Petroleum prices may increase by Rs3.12 in January

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has recommended an increase of upto Rs3.12 in prices of petroleum products. The decision will be finalised after consultations with the prime minister.

It has sent the summary to the petroleum division.

An increase of Rs2.96 has been suggested in petrol prices and Rs3.12 in high-speed diesel. Kerosene oil is expected to be increased by Rs2.

The new prices will be applicable from January 1, if approved.

The government had previously increased petroleum prices by Rs5 per litre on December 16.