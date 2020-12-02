Wednesday, December 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Peshawar women put up harassment awareness posters at BRT stations

Project to be extended to bus stands

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The punishment for harassing women in Peshawar is a three-year imprisonment and Rs500,000 fine but despite the law, cases of harassment in public places have been on the rise.

Women in the city have, therefore, stepped up to spread awareness about the law and harassment in public spaces. The first step was taken at five BRT stations in Peshawar.

Posters have been put up at the stations and announcements are made at intervals.

According to KP Ombudsperson Rakhshanda Naz, knowledge centres will be set up at stations as well.

"The BRT staff is being trained for dealing harassment complaints and multiple desks have been set up for this purpose."

Naz said a number of women have admitted that they have been harassed by men at multiple public spaces but don't know how to file a complaint.

After BRT stations, the campaign will be extended to general bus stands too.

