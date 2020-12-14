Monday, December 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Four Peshawar suburbs under smart lockdown after COVID-19 cases surge

Police deployed at entry, exit points

Posted: Dec 14, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Photo: STFood/ YouTube (screengrab)

The Peshawar deputy commission has enforced smart lockdowns in four suburban areas after the coronavirus infections surged there.

These areas are:

  • Mohallah Umer Khel, Musazai
  • Tor Kanray, Mashogaggar
  • Muhallah Balo Khel, Badhaber
  • Jalal Town, Budu Samar Bagh

Only essential item delivery persons will be allowed to enter or exit these areas. No gatherings are allowed. Congregations at mosques have also been restricted to five people.

The police have been deployed at entry and exit point to the areas.

Over 52,000 infections have been reported in Peshawar alone. The country is currently battling the second wave of the virus.

In the last 24 hours, 36 COVID-19 patients died while 2,362 new cases were reported in Pakistan.

