Thursday, December 31, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Peshawar stage actor Neelam Gul arrested for aerial firing

She had uploaded a video of herself firing a weapon

Posted: Dec 31, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Peshawar stage actor Neelam Gul arrested for aerial firing

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Listen
Stage actor and dancer Neelam Gul has been apprehended in Peshawar's Mardan after she uploaded a video of herself firing in the air on social media. She has been booked under two sections of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prohibition of Firing and use of Explosive Substance at Marriages and other Ceremonies Act 1988: Section 3 (prohibition of firing and use of explosive substances) and 4 (whoever breaches any Section will either be jailed for a year or fined Rs10,000 or both). The police included Section 15 I (keeps, carries or displays firearms in contravention) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arms Act, 2013. The Par Hoti Police Station SHO arrested Gul after seeing her video which received criticism from her fans as well. The 28-year-old rose to fame for dancing and acting in low-budget Pashto films and stage shows.
Stage actor and dancer Neelam Gul has been apprehended in Peshawar’s Mardan after she uploaded a video of herself firing in the air on social media.

She has been booked under two sections of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prohibition of Firing and use of Explosive Substance at Marriages and other Ceremonies Act 1988: Section 3 (prohibition of firing and use of explosive substances) and 4 (whoever breaches any Section will either be jailed for a year or fined Rs10,000 or both).

The police included Section 15 I (keeps, carries or displays firearms in contravention) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arms Act, 2013.

The Par Hoti Police Station SHO arrested Gul after seeing her video which received criticism from her fans as well.

The 28-year-old rose to fame for dancing and acting in low-budget Pashto films and stage shows.

 
