Peshawar gynaecologist dies of COVID-19 in Islamabad

The virus has so far killed 27 KP doctors

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A doctor hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa died of COVID-19 in Islamabad Tuesday night, bringing the number of doctors’ death in the province to 27.

The Provincial Doctors Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed the news.

The deceased, Dr Aliya Sarfaraz, was the former head of the gynaecology department at the Haripur DHQ Hospital. She had been undergoing treatment for the virus at a private hospital in Islamabad.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has not yet given the shaheed package to any martyred doctor or health worker,” the PDAKP said in a statement.

Health workers in the province are still deprived of the virus risk allowance, the association added.

So far 106 health workers have died of coronavirus across Pakistan.

