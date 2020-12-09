Peshawar-Burhan motorway closed as fog rolls in

The motorway from Peshawar to Burhan was closed for traffic on Wednesday after smog levels rose in the city.

According to reports, visibility in Peshawar reduced to less than 50 metres after which all types of vehicles were barred moving around.

Visibility on the National Highway also reduced and vehicles were instructed to use fog lights while travelling. The motorway police have directed residents to avoid traveling on these roads unless absolutely necessary.

Smog in multiple parts of the country reappeared with the arrival of the winter. Following this, the number of accidents on highways and motorways increased.

On Tuesday, two people were killed and 15 injured after a truck collided with a bus near Jhelum. Rescue officials said the accident took place because of smog.

Last year, Lahore was ranked the second most polluted city in the world when its AQI ranking shot to 328. Smog is formed by a mixture of pollutants and water vapor in the atmosphere.