Sunday, December 20, 2020  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

Peshawar BRT guard attacked for stopping passenger without mask

Passenger detained by police

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

A fight broke out between a guard and a passenger at Peshawar’s BRT station number 20 on Saturday night.

A CCTV footage of the fight showed the guard stopping the man from entering for not wearing a mask.

On this, the man started shouting at the guard and then punched him in the face. The fight ended when people at the station intervened.

Both of the men were injured and moved to a hospital.

The passenger’s son has accused the guard of attacking his father. On the other hand, Peshawar BRT spokesperson said that the passenger initiated the fight and insulted the guard.

The attacker has been detained by the police.

