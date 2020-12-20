Peshawar BRT guard attacked for stopping passenger without mask

A fight broke out between a guard and a passenger at Peshawar’s BRT station number 20 on Saturday night.

A CCTV footage of the fight showed the guard stopping the man from entering for not wearing a mask.

On this, the man started shouting at the guard and then punched him in the face. The fight ended when people at the station intervened.

Both of the men were injured and moved to a hospital.

The passenger’s son has accused the guard of attacking his father. On the other hand, Peshawar BRT spokesperson said that the passenger initiated the fight and insulted the guard.

The attacker has been detained by the police.