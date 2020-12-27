Sunday, December 27, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1442
People violate SOPs for free biryani at Garhi Khuda Baksh

PPP supporters in Larkana for Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Supporters of the PPP went wild for free biryani at the Bhutto family's mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Baksh.

A number of people made their way to the city on former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary on Sunday.

When the distribution of food began in the afternoon, the supporters lost their cool and began to chase the trucks distributing the food. As seen in a video, some even climbed onto the cars in an attempt to get their share.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement will be holding a rally in Larkana’s Garhi Khuda Baksh today. Garhi Khuda Baksh is home to the Bhutto family mausoleum. PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the gathering in person while his father former president Asif Ali Zardari will address it virtually.

