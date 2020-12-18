Friday, December 18, 2020  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1442
PDMA begins emergency rescue service in Quetta

Ambulance, trained staff deployed for rescue missions

Posted: Dec 18, 2020
Photo: SAMAA TV

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has commenced its Rescue 1122 service in Quetta.

According to PDMA Director-General Imran Zarkhoon, ambulances and professionally trained rescue workers have been deployed at multiple areas in the city in case of an emergency.

“The service will be available for residents around the clock,” he said, adding that its launch was the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

The service will also provide services in natural disasters and calamities. “With Rescue 1122 we will be able to save numerous valuable lives in the city,” the DG said. The service will soon be introduced in other parts of the province as well.

