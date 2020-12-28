Monday, December 28, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1442
PDM summons meeting in Lahore on January 31

It will discuss Senate elections, resignations

PDM summons meeting in Lahore on January 31

The Pakistan Democratic Movement has summoned a meeting with all the opposition party heads in Lahore's Raiwind on January 31. It will be presided over by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The meeting will discuss the anti-government rallies that were held across the country starting October this year, the plan for the upcoming year and the Senate elections. The leadership of the movement is adamant on giving the PTI government a tough time with its resignations and a long march. PPP's Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N's Nawaz Sharif will give their opinions regarding resignations. The PDM held a rally in Larkana on Sunday. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his speech, said the opposition will march to Islamabad if Prime Minister Imran Khan doesn't resign by January 31. What is the Pakistan Democratic Movement? The PDM, which comprises 11 opposition parties, has been staging anti-government rallies across Pakistan. The first rally was held in Gujranwala on October 16, the second in Karachi on October 18, and the third in Quetta on October 25. The movement’s fifth rally was held in Peshawar on November 22 and its sixth in Multan on November 30. The opposition members said there should be accountability for anyone accused of corruption, not just the opposition. At the rallies, the opposition leaders also challenged the country’s powerful establishment, accusing them of bringing the PTI government to power through systematic rigging.
