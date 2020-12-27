Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal in Larkana for PDM rally

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz are in Larkana’s Garhi Khuda Baksh for the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally.

They are both at the rally venue.

Ahead of this, Maryam was welcomed at Naudero House, as were other PDM leaders.

Today (Sunday) also marks the 13th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. Garhi Khuda Baksh, where the rally is being held, is also home to the Bhutto family mausoleum.

What is the Pakistan Democratic Movement?

The PDM, which comprises 11 opposition parties, has been staging anti-government rallies across Pakistan.

The first rally was held in Gujranwala on October 16, the second in Karachi on October 18, and the third in Quetta on October 25. The movement’s fifth rally was held in Peshawar on November 22 and its sixth in Multan on November 30.

The opposition members said there should be accountability for anyone accused of corruption, not just the opposition. At the rallies, the opposition leaders also challenged the country’s powerful establishment, accusing them of bringing the PTI government to power through systematic rigging.