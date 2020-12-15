Tuesday, December 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

PDM fined Rs10m for holding rally at Minar-e-Pakistan

Alliance given three days to submit amount

Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PDM fined Rs10m for holding rally at Minar-e-Pakistan

Photo: Online

Punjab’s Parks and Horticulture Authority has imposed a Rs10 million fine on the Pakistan Democratic Movement for holding its Lahore rally at Minar-e-Pakistan and damaging the park.

The authority said that the iron fences around the park were broken, the grass was uprooted and expensive plants were destroyed during the rally. Different parts of the ground were dug to erect lights. It estimated the losses to be Rs10 million.

The alliance has been given three days to submit the amount otherwise legal action will be taken against it, the authority said.

Cases registered against opposition members

A case has also been registered against the top leadership of the PDM. Those named in the FIR include Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah, and Marriyum Aurangzeb among others.

They have been accused of violating coronavirus SOPs and the sound system act, interfering in government work and disrespecting a historical asset of Pakistan: Minar-e-Pakistan.

The case has been registered by PHA Security Officer Muhammad Zameer.

On Monday, two cases were registered at Lahore’s Lari Adda police station against the alliance’s members and workers.

One FIR claims that the members threatened the lives of security guards, incited violence, vandalised public property and chanted anti-government slogans.

Smart lockdown

The PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, held its rally in Lahore despite the authorities denying permission for it.

The Punjab government imposed a smart lockdown in 13 areas neighbouring Minar-e-Pakistan ahead of the rally. A notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department stated that the order would remain in force till December 25.

The areas that have been named in the notification are Rang Mehal, Androon Shera Wala Gate, Mochi Gate, Androon Bhatti Gate, Chuhan Road, four streets of Ravi Road and four streets in Badami Bagh.

