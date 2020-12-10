Thursday, December 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

PDM’s protest against PTI: Opposition members start resigning from assemblies

Cites bad policies of the PTI

Posted: Dec 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
PDM’s protest against PTI: Opposition members start resigning from assemblies

Collage: SAMAA Digital

PML-N MPAs Zaibun Nisa and Hina Pervaiz Butt are the latest members of the opposition to step down from their Punjab Assembly seats.

On Wednesday, Butt tweeted her resignation letter on Twitter.

The PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties, has asked its members to vacate their seats in protest against the PTI government.

So far, PPP’s Sardar Iftikhar Ahmed Khan and Ali Haider Gilani, both Punjab Assembly MPAs, have also tendered resignations to party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

PPP MNA Agha Rafiullah and PML-N MNA Mahmood Bashir Virk have stepped down as well.

In their resignation letters, the politicians said they want to get rid of the PTI government because their bad policies have driven the country to the “brink of an economic collapse”.

The speakers of the various assemblies have yet to accept their resignations.

