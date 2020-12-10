PDM’s protest against PTI: Opposition members start resigning from assemblies

PML-N MPAs Zaibun Nisa and Hina Pervaiz Butt are the latest members of the opposition to step down from their Punjab Assembly seats.

On Wednesday, Butt tweeted her resignation letter on Twitter.

میاں تیرا ایک اشارہ۔۔۔حاضر حاضر استعفی ہمارا pic.twitter.com/gDaZZxp9lS — Hina Parvez Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) December 9, 2020

The PDM, an alliance of the opposition parties, has asked its members to vacate their seats in protest against the PTI government.

So far, PPP’s Sardar Iftikhar Ahmed Khan and Ali Haider Gilani, both Punjab Assembly MPAs, have also tendered resignations to party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

To further the democratic struggle in Pakistan and my belief in your political far sightedness. @BBhuttoZardari Please Accept my resignations which will be reaching you shortly. @MediaCellPPP pic.twitter.com/FGWYH5UhHl — Ali Haider Gilani (@ahaidergilani86) December 8, 2020

PPP MNA Agha Rafiullah and PML-N MNA Mahmood Bashir Virk have stepped down as well.

پارٹی کی امانت پارٹی کے حوالے pic.twitter.com/cuOaCm6LvK — Ch Mehmood Bashir Virk (@chMehmoodbvirk) December 9, 2020

In their resignation letters, the politicians said they want to get rid of the PTI government because their bad policies have driven the country to the “brink of an economic collapse”.

The speakers of the various assemblies have yet to accept their resignations.