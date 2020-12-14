Monday, December 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister

His letter is with the PPP leadership

Posted: Dec 14, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister

Photo: Online

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah submitted his resignation on Monday as part of the PDM’s protest against the government. 

All opposition MNAs and MPAs are resigning from assemblies in protest. 

Shah presented his resignation from the assembly to the PPP leadership in Karachi. 

I am ready to leave my assembly seat in line with the party’s decisions, he had said earlier. 

The handwritten resignation has been addressed to Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani. 

After a slight delay, the PPP leadership told lawmakers to submit their resignations to Bilawal House. Fazlur Rehman had earlier called for all PDM leaders to resign but the PPP asked its leaders to hold off before its Central Executive Committee could make a decision.

