PDM leaders meet to discuss next step today in Raiwind

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman has called a meeting of the PDM in Raiwind to discuss the alliance’s next step.

The meeting has been summoned today (Monday) at 2pm at the Sharif family residence in Jati Umrah.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz, Mian Iftikhar, Akhtar Mengal, Aftab Sherpao, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Shah Awais Noorani, Prof Sajid Mir and Dr Abdul Maalik will all attend the meeting.

The leaders are expected to discuss the Larkana rally, long march to Islamabad and countrywide protests.

The PDM held a rally in Lahore on Sunday.

What is the Pakistan Democratic Movement?

The PDM, which comprises 11 opposition parties, has been staging anti-government rallies across Pakistan.

The first rally was held in Gujranwala on October 16, the second in Karachi on October 18, and the third in Quetta on October 25. The movement’s fifth rally was held in Peshawar on November 22 and its sixth in Multan on November 30.

The opposition members said there should be accountability for anyone accused of corruption, not just the opposition. At the rallies, the opposition leaders also challenged the country’s powerful establishment, accusing them of bringing the PTI government to power through systematic rigging.