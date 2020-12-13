PDM readies itself for last rally in Lahore

The Pakistan Democratic Movement is holding its final rally of the year in Lahore today (Sunday) but it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the alliance.

Today’s rally doesn’t have the government’s approval. The local administration in Lahore has denied the PDM permission to hold the rally.

It said it can’t allow any group to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan because of the spike in coronavirus infections in the country.

In fact the government has urged the opposition to postpone the rally by two to three months.

Nonetheless, PDM workers entered Iqbal Park, the ground surrounding Minar-e-Pakistan, Saturday night to set up for the rally. Chairs, a sound system and posters of PDM leaders were set up. Containers were also brought in to build the stage.

Bilawal’s caravan is on the way to Ayaz Sadiq’s house. In it are Yousuf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Nasir Shah, Nayyar Bukhari and Qamar Zaman Qaira among other leaders.

Leaders are gathering at Sadiq’s house before the rally.

Opposition’s stance

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz also toured the site ahead of the rally.

She has accused the government of placing roadblocks in their way. She said the PDM will not give the government an NRO, echoing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s oft repeated words.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is also in Lahore, says they will restore democracy in the country through their struggle. He said the premier will flee the moment the long march begins.

Cold weather in the city isn’t deterring PDM supporters. Cold, foggy weather has been reported in the city and the temperature has dropped.

PDM chief Fazlur Rehman said their December 13 rally is being called impossible but they have already uncovered every one of the government’s attempts to foil their plans. He has called today’s rally the biggest in history.

We want the end of this incompetent government, he said.

Threat alert

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan may attack Minar-e-Pakistan when the PDM holds its gathering, the National Counter Terrorism Authority has warned.

It has recommended taking strict security measures at the gathering and “keeping an eye out for suspicious individuals”.

It says terrorists have changed their strategy after targeting a madrassa in Peshawar where eight people were killed and over 125 wounded in a blast.

Neighbourhoods locked down

The Punjab government imposed a smart lockdown in 13 areas neighbouring Minar-e-Pakistan ahead of rally.

A notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Saturday stated that the order would remain in force till December 25.

The areas that have been named in the notification are Rang Mehal, Androon Shera Wala Gate, Mochi Gate, Adroon Bhatti Gate, Chuhan Road, four streets of Ravi Road and four streets in Badami Bagh.

What is the Pakistan Democratic Movement?

The PDM, which comprises 11 opposition parties, has been staging anti-government rallies across Pakistan.

The first rally was held in Gujranwala on October 16, the second in Karachi on October 18, and the third in Quetta on October 25. The movement’s fifth rally was held in Peshawar on November 22 and its sixth in Multan on November 30. The last rally will be held in Lahore on December 13.

The opposition members said there should be accountability for anyone accused of corruption, not just the opposition. At the rallies, the opposition leaders also challenged the country’s powerful establishment, accusing them of bringing the PTI government to power through systematic rigging.