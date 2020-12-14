PDM Lahore rally: Two cases registered, members meet in Raiwind

Two cases have been registered at Lahore’s Lari Adda police station against the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s rally on December 13.

Both cases have been registered by security guards against the opposition alliance’s members and party workers.

One FIR claims that the members threatened the lives of security guards, incited violence, vandalised public property and chanted anti-government slogans.

It has been said that one opposition member even broke the lock on the gate of the Minar-e-Pakistan garden and forcefully entered it. A video of the incident was shared on social media.

The PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, held its rally in Lahore despite the authorities denying permission for it.

The Punjab governmen imposed a smart lockdown in 13 areas neighbouring Minar-e-Pakistan ahead of the rally. A notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department stated that the order would remain in force till December 25.

The areas that have been named in the notification are Rang Mehal, Androon Shera Wala Gate, Mochi Gate, Adroon Bhatti Gate, Chuhan Road, four streets of Ravi Road and four streets in Badami Bagh.

Leaders to meet in Raiwind

The chairpersons and presidents of opposition parties are expected to meet in Raiwind today.

Fazlur Rehman, who heads the PDM, is expected to chair a meeting with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Mian Aftab Sherpao and Maryam Nawaz.

They are expected to discuss their long march, which was announced during the Lahore rally, and their next rally in Larkana.