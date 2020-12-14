Monday, December 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PDM Lahore rally: Two cases registered, members meet in Raiwind

FIRs registered at the Lari Adda police station

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PDM Lahore rally: Two cases registered, members meet in Raiwind

Photo: Online

Two cases have been registered at Lahore’s Lari Adda police station against the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s rally on December 13.

Both cases have been registered by security guards against the opposition alliance’s members and party workers.

One FIR claims that the members threatened the lives of security guards, incited violence, vandalised public property and chanted anti-government slogans.

It has been said that one opposition member even broke the lock on the gate of the Minar-e-Pakistan garden and forcefully entered it. A video of the incident was shared on social media.

The PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, held its rally in Lahore despite the authorities denying permission for it.

The Punjab governmen imposed a smart lockdown in 13 areas neighbouring Minar-e-Pakistan ahead of the rally. A notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department stated that the order would remain in force till December 25.

The areas that have been named in the notification are Rang Mehal, Androon Shera Wala Gate, Mochi Gate, Adroon Bhatti Gate, Chuhan Road, four streets of Ravi Road and four streets in Badami Bagh.

Leaders to meet in Raiwind

The chairpersons and presidents of opposition parties are expected to meet in Raiwind today.

Fazlur Rehman, who heads the PDM, is expected to chair a meeting with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Mian Aftab Sherpao and Maryam Nawaz.

They are expected to discuss their long march, which was announced during the Lahore rally, and their next rally in Larkana.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari maryam nawaz PDM lahore rally
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
Explosion in Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
Explosion in Rawalpindi’s Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.