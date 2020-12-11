PDM’s December 13 gathering under threat of Taliban attack: NACTA

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan may attack Minar-e-Pakistan when the Pakistan Democratic Movement holds its gathering there on December 13, the National Counter Terrorism Authority warned on Friday.

NACTA has recommended taking strict security measures at the gathering and “keeping an eye out for suspicious individuals”.

It says terrorists have changed their strategy after targeting a madrassa in Peshawar where eight people were killed and over 125 wounded in a blast.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

On the other hand, the local administration in Lahore has denied the PDM permission to hold the rally.

It said it can’t allow any group to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan because of the spike in coronavirus infections in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised opposition to postpone their protest by at least three months citing the spread of COVID-19. But Maryam Nawaz is adamant that the PDM rally will proceed “no matter what”.