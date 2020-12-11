Friday, December 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PDM’s December 13 gathering under threat of Taliban attack: NACTA

Recommends taking strict security measures

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PDM’s December 13 gathering under threat of Taliban attack: NACTA

Photo: Twitter

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan may attack Minar-e-Pakistan when the Pakistan Democratic Movement holds its gathering there on December 13, the National Counter Terrorism Authority warned on Friday.

NACTA has recommended taking strict security measures at the gathering and “keeping an eye out for suspicious individuals”.

It says terrorists have changed their strategy after targeting a madrassa in Peshawar where eight people were killed and over 125 wounded in a blast.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

On the other hand, the local administration in Lahore has denied the PDM permission to hold the rally.

It said it can’t allow any group to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan because of the spike in coronavirus infections in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised opposition to postpone their protest by at least three months citing the spread of COVID-19. But Maryam Nawaz is adamant that the PDM rally will proceed “no matter what”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore PDM ttp
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants 'Go Nawaz Go' at rally
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants ‘Go Nawaz Go’ at rally
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.