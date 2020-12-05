Pattoki man drowns his children after fight with wife

A man was arrested for drowning his children in a canal after a fight with his wife in Pattoki, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Ibrahim got into an argument with his wife Saturday morning after which he left the house with his five children.

The suspect took a rickshaw to Jamber and pushed his children into a canal there. Ibrahim then took the same rickshaw back home. “The driver stopped midway on the way back and secretly informed Rescue 1122 and the police about the incident,” a police officer said.

The suspect has been arrested and a rescue operation to find the children is under way.

“The bodies of a two-year-old and a four-year-old child have been found and shifted to the DHQ Hospital,” a police officer said, adding that rescuers are searching for a five-year-old boy and seven and three-year-old girls.

A case has been registered. The SHO and other emergency teams have reached the canal site.