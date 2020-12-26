Saturday, December 26, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1442
Pattoki man arrested for raping teenager: police

Residents say rape cases in city on rise

Posted: Dec 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
A man was arrested for raping a teenage girl in Pattoki, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place earlier this week when the teenager went out with her friends. According to her family, when she came back home she told them she had been raped.

A complaint was filed at the area’s police station but no action was taken after which people living in the neighbourhood took to the streets, protested and burnt tyres.

Following this, the police detained a man suspected of the rape. The survivor identified him after which he was arrested.

Pattoki MNA Sardar Tariq Hassan told SAMAA TV the rapist had previously abducted four girls and raped them as well. “Investigations have begun and the suspect’s DNA samples have been taken.”

Residents of Pattoki have complained that in the last month, six rapes have been reported in the city. The police have, however, said just one case was reported.

MOST READ
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
 
 
 
 
 
