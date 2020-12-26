Pattoki man arrested for raping teenager: police

A man was arrested for raping a teenage girl in Pattoki, the police said on Saturday.

The incident took place earlier this week when the teenager went out with her friends. According to her family, when she came back home she told them she had been raped.

A complaint was filed at the area’s police station but no action was taken after which people living in the neighbourhood took to the streets, protested and burnt tyres.

Following this, the police detained a man suspected of the rape. The survivor identified him after which he was arrested.

Pattoki MNA Sardar Tariq Hassan told SAMAA TV the rapist had previously abducted four girls and raped them as well. “Investigations have begun and the suspect’s DNA samples have been taken.”

Residents of Pattoki have complained that in the last month, six rapes have been reported in the city. The police have, however, said just one case was reported.