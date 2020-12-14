Monday, December 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Pattoki man arrested for raping 10-year-old niece

Child's medical reports corroborated the rape

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Pattoki man arrested for raping 10-year-old niece

A 53-year-old man was arrested for raping his 10-year-old niece in Kasur’s Pattoki, the police said on Monday.

On December 11, the suspect, identified as Muhammad Younis, took his niece out saying that they were going to get garlic from the nearby fields. When they didn’t return after over three hours, the 10-year-old’s family went out in search of them.

“When we reached to the fields, I heard the cries of my daughter,” the survivor’s mother said. “We caught Younis raping my daughter red-handed. He fled when he saw us,” she said.

Following this, the family immediately registered an FIR at the Sarai Mughal police station. On Sunday, the police arrested the perpetrator in a raid.

The child’s medical reports corroborated the rape. DNA samples of Younis have been taken and sent to a laboratory as well.

A case under Section 376 (punishment for rape) has been registered under the Pakistan Penal Code. The police have said that the suspect will soon be presented in court.

