Pattoki man accused of rape confesses in police custody

A man accused of raping multiple teenage girls in Pattoki has confessed to his crime during questioning by the police.

The suspect, identified as Yaseen, was caught by residents near Mughalpura earlier this week and was handed over to the police. They said he had raped six girls in the last month.

Yaseen has been detained by the police and his DNA samples were taken.

On Monday, the police said he confessed to his crimes. “Yaseen said he tried to rape his aunt and when she cried for help he broke her legs,” a police officer said, adding that he murdered his aunt with an axe as well.

He confessed that he had raped the girls too.

Two cases have been registered against him and a special team has been formed to oversee the case proceedings. The police said the suspect will be presented before court soon.