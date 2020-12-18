Pakistan’s first haemophilia centre opens in Karachi

Pakistan’s first haemophilia centre has been set up by the Haemophilia Welfare Society in Nazimabad, Karachi.

It was inaugurated by Indus Hospital CEO Dr Abdul Bari Khan on Thursday.

“Although there is no government-run institution for haemophilia patients in Pakistan, the centre, set up by the Haemophilia Welfare Society Karachi, will provide free treatment to patients suffering from the disease not only in Karachi but also from across the province,” said Dr Bari.

The centre has so far registered 735 patients from Sindh for free treatment.

Raheel Ahmed, founding member and president of the HWS, said there are 22,000 known haemophilia patients in Pakistan.

There are 6,000 patients in Sindh alone.

Haemophilia is an inherited blood disorder where blood doesn’t clot properly.

Ahmed said that treatment is very expensive and the injections (dry factors) used to treat the disease are not manufactured in Pakistan. He urged the government to provide treatment.

The cost of treatment per person is more than Rs0.2 million a month, which is borne by the haemophilia society.

The Sindh health department is working on a project to provide facilities to haemophilia patients, Dr Dur-e-Naz, director Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority, reassured Ahmed.

The HWSK is a subsidiary of the Haemophilia Foundation Pakistan that provides support to people with haemophilia. The society was formed by people with haemophilia who advocate for patients, raise funds and run awareness campaigns.

