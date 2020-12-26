Saturday, December 26, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan’s economic performance remains encouraging despite challenges

Finance division report says remittances, current account balance improved

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan’s economic performance remains encouraging despite challenges

Photo: AFP

Despite challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan’s economic performance remained encouraging in December, according to the Economic and Outlook report, which the government’s Finance Division publishes every month.

The report said remittances, the current account balance, foreign exchange reserves and stock exchange (index) have improved significantly.

Inflation is projected to stay in the range of 7.8% to 8.3% this month.

The economy is recovering from a balance of payments crisis due to the ongoing pandemic.

The report added that an increase in industrial production, tax revenue and foreign direct investment has been observed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
current account surplus inflation remittances
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
bitcoin price in pakistan, where to buy bitcoin in pakistan, bitcoin in pakistan legal, local bitcoin pakistan, buy digital currency, 1 bitcoin price in pakistan, bitcoin account create in pakistan, cryptocurrency rate in pakistan, cryptocurrency in pakistan latest news, cryptocurrency in pakistan legal, what is cryptocurrency in urdu, cryptocurrency in pakistan 2020, cryptocurrency mining in pakistan, cryptocurrency legal in pakistan 2020
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
10 killed, 25 injured in New Karachi factory explosion
10 killed, 25 injured in New Karachi factory explosion
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.