Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers

Pakistani lecturer Dr Mubashir Husain Rehmani has been named in the world’s top 1% researchers in the field of computer sciences.

The educationist is a graduate of the Department of Computer Systems Engineering from the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology.

Rehmani’s work focuses on wireless networks, blockchain, cognitive radio networks, and software-defined networks. He has written over 100 peer-reviewed articles, of which 12 were among highly cited articles by Clarivate.

The professor’s research work has been recognised internationally and has received multiple best paper awards.

The latest ‘Highly Cited Researchers’ report, compiled by Clarivate Analytics, highlights researchers with significant influence in their chosen field through the publication of cited papers during the last decade.

The report shortlists researchers working on some of the world’s most significant challenges. This year’s list includes 26 Nobel laureates and recognises 6,400 researchers across 21 fields. Of the world’s population of scientists and social scientists, Highly Cited Researchers represent 1 in 1,000.

Presently, Rehmani is teaching at the Department of Computer Science at the Cork Institute of Technology (CIT). He previously worked at the COMSATS University Islamabad for five years as an assistant lecturer.