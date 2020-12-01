Tuesday, December 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers

Dr Mubashir is a graduate of the Mehran University

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers

Photo: Mehran University/website

Pakistani lecturer Dr Mubashir Husain Rehmani has been named in the world’s top 1% researchers in the field of computer sciences.

The educationist is a graduate of the Department of Computer Systems Engineering from the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology.

Rehmani’s work focuses on wireless networks, blockchain, cognitive radio networks, and software-defined networks. He has written over 100 peer-reviewed articles, of which 12 were among highly cited articles by Clarivate.

The professor’s research work has been recognised internationally and has received multiple best paper awards.

The latest ‘Highly Cited Researchers’ report, compiled by Clarivate Analytics, highlights researchers with significant influence in their chosen field through the publication of cited papers during the last decade.

The report shortlists researchers working on some of the world’s most significant challenges. This year’s list includes 26 Nobel laureates and recognises 6,400 researchers across 21 fields. Of the world’s population of scientists and social scientists, Highly Cited Researchers represent 1 in 1,000.

Presently, Rehmani is teaching at the Department of Computer Science at the Cork Institute of Technology (CIT). He previously worked at the COMSATS University Islamabad for five years as an assistant lecturer.

FaceBook WhatsApp
researchers
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pakistani lecturer, pakistani professor, mehran university, computer sciences
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
Explainer: What does HEC's new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Explainer: What does HEC’s new Bachelors policy mean for students?
2020's last lunar eclipse today
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.