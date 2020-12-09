Wednesday, December 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Pakistani Hindu family return after 10 months stranded in India

They arrived in Hyderabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago

A Hindu family from Hyderabad were stranded in India after the first wave of the coronavirus prompted a countrywide lockdown. Ten months later, they arrived back home.

Naro Bagri, his wife and children had gone to Gujarat to their aunt's house for a pilgrimage. Ten to 12 days after they arrived a lockdown was imposed and they were stranded.

They had 25-day visas, according to Hyderabad Assistant Commissioner Qandeel Fatima. The family were sent from one place to another in their frantic rush to have their visas extended.

Bagri said they are very happy to be home after 10 months of worry.

The family was welcomed back to Hyderabad with floral wreaths and celebrations.

The Hindu community in Hyderabad wants international organisations to take notice of India’s poor treatment of them.

Reporting by Imtiaz Ali

