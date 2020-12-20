Sunday, December 20, 2020  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

Pakistan to respond in kind if India attacks, PM says

'India planning an attack inside Pakistan'

Posted: Dec 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan to respond in kind if India attacks, PM says

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that India is planning an attack inside Pakistan to divert the world’s attention from its domestic issues, adding that Pakistan will respond in kind if India does so.

“I am making absolutely clear to the…[international] community that if India was to be reckless enough to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve & be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat. Make no mistake,” he said in a tweet Sunday.

PM Khan said this after the foreign office in a statement said today that Pakistan has written to the UN and UNSC to take up the attack on a UN vehicle inside Pakistan from across LoC. The incident happened on Friday.

The prime minister in a series of tweets condemned the attack, calling it ‘rouge behavior’.

He said that India is planning to do so because of growing problems in the country, such as economic recession and farmers’ protest.

“I want to again warn the world community, as India’s internal problems mount, especially economic recession, growing farmers protests & mishandling of COVID 19, the Modi govt will divert from the internal mess by conducting a false flag operation against Pakistan,” he said.

The prime minister said that India has already violated the LoC ceasefire 3,000 times, in which 276 people died, including women and children.

India planning a surgical strike against Pakistan: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

“I have received news from our intelligence agencies that India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan,” Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Friday.

In a press conference, he said that India is trying to begin a new wave of terrorism in the country. “Whatever it is planning, India should beware that Pakistan will give a befitting response.”

The minister said that reports by multiple information labs have revealed the conspiracies India is planning against the country. “Pakistan is a peace-loving country but it also knows how to respond to any kind of threats.”

All these tactics are being used to divert attention from the pressing issue at the moment: the deteriorating situation of the Indian-Administered Kashmir.

line of control Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES

