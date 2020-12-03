Thursday, December 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Pakistan to observe ‘day of prayer’ on December 4

President lays out ulemas concerns during pandemic

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 3, 2020


Pakistan to observe ‘day of prayer’ on December 4

President Arif Alvi announced that Pakistan will be observing a day of prayer on December 4 (Friday).

In an address on Thursday, he spoke about some concerns raised by the ulema during the coronavirus pandemic. He said the ulema appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s role in light of OIC resolution and finality of prophethood issue.

He said the ulema had noticed that people were not taking the coronavirus situation as seriously as they were during the first wave. They will continue to spread awareness about the virus during sermons on Friday prayers.

The president asked them to ensure that their congregations know that they must take precautionary measures everywhere, not just mosques.

He urged people to follow the SOPs set by the government and said at mosques people must continue to follow them as well. Some of the SOPs specific for mosques include wearing masks, washing hands, keeping distance from other worshippers and people over the age of 50 not being allowed to come to mosques.

As winter is upon Pakistan, he said carpets at mosques will have to be sprayed and disinfected and advised people to carry a handkerchief to put on the floor during sajda so their faces don’t touch the carpet.

The ulema say that politicians must also listen to these SOPs and halt rallies and public meetings, said the president. He said the ulema have appealed to politicians and government officials to follow the SOPs.

The ulema also noted that the media is playing less of a role in making people aware of the effects of the virus.

