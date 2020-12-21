Pakistan to launch first national job portal: Imran Khan

Pakistan will be launching the nation’s first job portal, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, talking about one part of the Digital Governance Programme,

“In the first phase, NADRA, Ehsaas Programme, police investigation and the investment board will be digitised,” he said in Islamabad, Monday. A roadmap for the digital transformation of government institutions has been drafted.

The job portal will have a complete record of potential jobs which will particularly help fresh graduates.

A briefing on this was given to the prime minister by the United Nations Development Programme.

Other projects on the cards include a one-window portal for the Ehsaas Programme which will integrate and extend social security of poor people.

The officers at the meeting with the PM agreed that an online payment system and a national emergency helpline should be introduced across the country. For immediate action, the helpline will be linked to the National Police Bureau.

Under the digital project, conventional methods of police investigation will be transformed into a digitalised mechanism.

“The incorporation of digital technology in these sectors will help government improve its policies and achieve its sustainable development goals,” the premier said.