Pakistan to have regulatory authority for drone use

The government has drafted a policy on drone use in the country and will constitute an authority for the purpose, SAMAA TV has learned.

The country’s first drone policy will be applicable on imported and locally made drones flying inside its territory. The authority will be responsible for issuing licenses, regulation of importing and manufacturing, and guidelines on operating and monitoring the drones.

It will designate fly and no-fly zones. The authority will comprise representatives from science, defence and industries ministries. CAA, food security, and frequency allocation board representatives will also be a part of it.

The draft said that over 8,000 drones are being used currently in the country. They are used for agricultural, investigative, monitoring and security purposes, and to monitor and stop terrorism.