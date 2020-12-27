Sunday, December 27, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan to have regulatory authority for drone use

8,000 drones are being used currently

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Pakistan to have regulatory authority for drone use

Photo: AFP

The government has drafted a policy on drone use in the country and will constitute an authority for the purpose, SAMAA TV has learned.

The country’s first drone policy will be applicable on imported and locally made drones flying inside its territory. The authority will be responsible for issuing licenses, regulation of importing and manufacturing, and guidelines on operating and monitoring the drones.

It will designate fly and no-fly zones. The authority will comprise representatives from science, defence and industries ministries. CAA, food security, and frequency allocation board representatives will also be a part of it.

The draft said that over 8,000 drones are being used currently in the country. They are used for agricultural, investigative, monitoring and security purposes, and to monitor and stop terrorism.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
drone, pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.