Pakistan says ‘public blame-game’ will hurt Afghan peace process

The public blame-game by some in Afghanistan is detrimental to the Afghan peace process and stronger mutual relations, Pakistan’s foreign office has said.

A statement said Sunday that Pakistan is “concerned about some negative comments which continue to emanate from certain official as well as unofficial Afghan circles”.

It said that Pakistan supports a political solution for the Afghan conflict and it has “engaged in serious efforts to facilitate an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process”. It asked Afghanistan to take measures to improve its internal security.

Pakistan recently held a meeting in Islamabad with a Taliban delegation for peace talks.