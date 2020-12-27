Sunday, December 27, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1442
Pakistan says ‘public blame-game’ will hurt Afghan peace process

Says negative comments from certain official, unofficial Afghan circles concerning

Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The members of Taliban delegation with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and ISI DG Faiz Hameed in Islamabad in August. (Picture: FO)

The public blame-game by some in Afghanistan is detrimental to the Afghan peace process and stronger mutual relations, Pakistan’s foreign office has said.

A statement said Sunday that Pakistan is “concerned about some negative comments which continue to emanate from certain official as well as unofficial Afghan circles”.

It said that Pakistan supports a political solution for the Afghan conflict and it has “engaged in serious efforts to facilitate an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process”. It asked Afghanistan to take measures to improve its internal security.

Pakistan recently held a meeting in Islamabad with a Taliban delegation for peace talks.

