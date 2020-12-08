Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Pakistan reports 89 coronavirus deaths, Federal Cabinet meets

Notes form the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Pakistan reports 89 coronavirus deaths, Federal Cabinet meets

GIF: SAMAA Digital

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Tuesday).

  • In the last 24 hours, 89 people died of the coronavirus while 2,885 new cases were reported. Over 44,200 active infections have been recorded so far.
  • The PDM, an alliance of eleven opposition parties, will meet in Islamabad. Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif will participate via video link.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a Federal Cabinet meeting on a 15-point agenda.
  • Renowned cleric Mufti Zar Wali Khan has passed away in Karachi. He was 67.
  • World-renowned linguist and philosopher Professor Noam Chomsky regretted on Monday Pakistan’s drift away from science. He was speaking at the 6th Yohsin Lecture organised by Pakistan’s Habib University.

