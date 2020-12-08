Today’s outlook: Pakistan reports 89 coronavirus deaths, Federal Cabinet meets

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Tuesday).

In the last 24 hours, 89 people died of the coronavirus while 2,885 new cases were reported. Over 44,200 active infections have been recorded so far.

The PDM, an alliance of eleven opposition parties, will meet in Islamabad. Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif will participate via video link.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a Federal Cabinet meeting on a 15-point agenda.

Renowned cleric Mufti Zar Wali Khan has passed away in Karachi. He was 67.

World-renowned linguist and philosopher Professor Noam Chomsky regretted on Monday Pakistan’s drift away from science. He was speaking at the 6th Yohsin Lecture organised by Pakistan’s Habib University.